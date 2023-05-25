Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal and Spurs vying for 'frightening' 24-year-old











Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly both keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who urged Gunners and Spurs fans to “keep an eye on” transfer talk involving the player.

The transfer insider name-dropped Arsenal and Spurs as two of Tapsoba’s suitors amid interest from “Premier League clubs”.

Romano added that the race remains “absolutely open” and that Leverkusen will only sell for “huge” money.

‘Frightening’

Arsenal and Tottenham could both do with bolstering their central defence over the summer.

The Gunners struggled after William Saliba suffered an injury, while Spurs struggled full stop.

Tapsoba would be a great shout for both Arsenal and Tottenham in wake of his heroics at Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old has made 46 appearances for his club this term, clocking up almost 4,000 minutes of football.

Tapsoba has also won 34 caps for Burkina Faso and played at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last year, the Bundesliga website sung his praises, calling him a “powerful and super-quick defender” with “frightening heading abilities”.

Meanwhile, his former coach at Vitoria Guimaraes has backed him for superstardom.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“I’m sure he will continue his development and become one of the greatest players in the world,” Ivo Vieira told Kicker, via Bulinews.

“He can end up where he wants to. At one of the world’s biggest clubs.”

In terms of price tag, there aren’t any new reports, but in 2021, one report claimed Leverkusen wanted around £60million for Tapsoba.

Since his contract runs until 2026, the club pretty much holds all the cards. Therefore, the likelihood is it would be just as high now, if not more.

We’ll see what happens in the coming months, but Arsenal and Spurs would certainly be getting themselves a top player in Tapsoba.