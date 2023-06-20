Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been linked with a move to sign Edmond Tapsoba, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Spurs’ interest is ‘very strong’.

The Gunners and their fierce North London rivals are both keen to sign a new defender this summer. Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham may even need two, and they have been linked with plenty of names.

Bayer Leverkusen star Tapsoba is one of them, and Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, has asked Spurs fans to ‘keep an eye’ on him ahead of a potential move this summer.

Tottenham want to sign Arsenal target Edmond Tapsoba

This is a very important window for both Arsenal and Tottenham for different reasons.

The Gunners are hoping to mount another title charge after coming ever so close to winning the Premier League last season, while Spurs are beginning a new era under Postecoglou.

Both clubs are on the market for a new centre-back – Arsenal only need a backup but the other North London side could do with a big upgrade on the likes of Eric Dier and Ben Davies.

Edmond Tapsoba could be that player for Tottenham and Romano has claimed that Spurs have a ‘strong’ interest in him. Arsenal, who also like him, think he’s too expensive.

After claiming Arsenal have Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Simakan on their shortlist, Romano said: “This list includes Edmond Tapsoba, a player always appreciated by Arsenal but not a priority this summer because I’m told he’s too expensive.

“Keep an eye on Tottenham for Tapsoba because he’s one of the players they’re following since a long time. Both Arsenal and Tottenham sent their scouts to follow Tapsoba.

“Tottenham are very strong on him, from what I’m told.”

Edmond Tapsoba is a fantastic defender and it is no surprise that Tottenham want to sign him.

The 24-year-old has been at Bayer Leverkusen for two-and-a-half years now and he has been magnificent for them. He is among the most impressive defenders in the Bundesliga, and everyone who has seen him play knows how good he is.

Bundesliga’s official website describes him as a “powerful and super-quick defender” with “frightening heading abilities,” and they are spot on.

He would be a brilliant signing for Spurs this summer, but whether Daniel Levy would be prepared to spend big on him in the coming weeks remains to be seen.