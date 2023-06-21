Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Edmond Tapsoba in recent days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have “sent their scouts” to keep tabs on the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

The transfer insider also urged Tottenham fans to “keep an eye” on links between Spurs and Tapsoba.

Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Now, a report from Germany has suggested that Spurs may consider pushing the boat out for the 24-year-old.

BILD, via Sport Witness, claims Spurs see the ‘very interesting’ defender as a top target and are ready to pay for him.

The Burkina Faso international has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League since his arrival.

This summer, it is Tottenham who apparently have the player ‘in their sights’.

As per the report, the expectation is that Spurs could make a ‘surprisingly high’ offer for Tapsoba.

They speculate that Tottenham could go beyond the €50million (£45million) mark.

Our view

Spurs are very much in need of bolstering their defence after another season of frailties at the back.

And Tapsoba would be a good shout for Tottenham thanks to his talent, physicality, experience, attitude and age.

At 24, his prime years as a defender are still to come, but he has over 130 competitive appearances for Leverkusen.

Last season, Tapsoba has made 47 appearances for his club, clocking up over 4,000 minutes of football.

The defender, who stands 6ft 4in tall, also has 34 caps for Burkina Faso and 32 senior appearances for Vitoria Guimaraes.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Last year, the Bundesliga website sung his praises, calling him a “powerful and super-quick defender” with “frightening heading abilities”.

They also compared Tapsoba to Jerome Boateng and lauded his “incredible composure, speed, strength and exceptional passing ability”.

He has also earned comparisons to Josko Gvardiol, another world-class defender.

Admittedly, Spurs would have to pay a fair bit for Tapsoba, but he seems worth it.