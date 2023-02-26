Lazio set Sergej Milinkovic-Savic asking price as midfielder wants Arsenal move











Lazio have now named their asking price for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who favours a move to Arsenal.

A report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has outlined the latest information on the Serbian’s future.

It’s no secret that Arsenal are on the lookout for another central midfielder.

After signing Jorginho in January, they went all out to bring in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Despite a £70m bid being made, the Seagulls wouldn’t budge and the Ecuadorian remained at the Amex.

They could go in for him again in the summer, while West Ham captain Declan Rice also remains a priority.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

However, there have been recent reports that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is on Arsenal’s radar if a move for Rice falls through.

The 27-year-old now has less than 18 months left on his contract at Lazio, and a renewal looks unlikely.

Milinkovic-Savic’s asking price has now been set, and the Serbian would be very keen on a move to Arsenal.

Whether that comes to fruition this summer is another matter.

Milinkovic-Savic asking price set as he favours Arsenal move

Corriere dello Sport report that, ‘He [Milinkovic-Savic] has promised maximum commitment to the club in order to raise an offer that will boost the coffers. It is conceivable [he could raise] 40 million [£35.4m], hardly more.’

They go on to say that the money could be used to find his replacement and the Premier League remains his ‘most likely destination’.

Newcastle and West Ham are both interested in Milinkovic-Savic, but Arsenal ‘are at the top of the English league table and Milinkovic’s favourites.’

Described by Paul Merson as ‘the best midfielder in Italy’, it looks like the Serbian has decided his time in Serie A is coming to an end.

Photo by Marco Rosi/Getty Images

He would provide excellent competition for Granit Xhaka in the number eight role at Arsenal.

His goal and assists record is exceptional, regular contributing to more than 15 goals a season.

He’s already on course to break his assists record tally in this campaign, and has four goals too.

At an asking price of £35.4m, Arsenal should really consider a move for Milinkovic-Savic.

If they don’t, there’ll certainly be plenty of interest from other interest from their Premier League rivals.

