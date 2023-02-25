Chelsea don't have the 'capacity' to sign England star but Arsenal do - journalist











Arsenal and Chelsea have both been linked with a move to sign Declan Rice this summer, and journalist Paul Brown has shared the latest on the situation.

The Blues have long been interested in Rice. Many even believed they were the favourites to sign the ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder, but reports revealed last month that Arsenal have made the Englishman their top target in the summer window.

Brown now has some bad news for Chelsea fans.

Journalist says Chelsea don’t have the ‘capacity’ to sign Declan Rice but Arsenal do

Chelsea have spent outrageous amounts of money since the end of last season. Todd Boehly has done everything he can to make the Blues one of the best clubs in the world, but things just haven’t worked out.

The Blues are currently 10th in the table and are closer to 20th-placed Southampton than they are to Arsenal, who are 23 points above them in the Premier League table.

Graham Potter’s side are almost guaranteed to miss out on Champions League football next season, and Boehly may well sanction another £200 million to help his side get back to the top.

Brown, however, says that will only be possible if they have a ‘huge fire sale’ in the summer. The journalist claims Chelsea do not have the ‘capacity’ to sign someone like Rice otherwise, and that could give Arsenal a ‘clear run’ at signing him before the start of next season.

He told GiveMeSport: “Chelsea spent so much money in the last two transfer windows that I don’t think they would have the capacity, shall we say, to sign someone like Declan Rice without a huge fire sale of players simply because they might be in trouble with cost control rules in the Premier League.

“So, it’s possible that Arsenal get a clear run on Rice this summer, which would be incredible.”

TBR View:

Arsenal know better than any other club how it feels to have their top target stolen by one of their rivals – Chelsea lured Mykhaylo Mudryk away last month after it seemed like he was on his way to the Emirates.

The Gunners are better off without the Ukrainian now, but fans were really disappointed when Edu and Mikel Arteta couldn’t get their man in the January transfer window. Soon, Arsenal can get their revenge on Chelsea.

The Blues have been linked with a move to sign Rice for years now. They’ve always looked like the frontrunners for his signature, but Arsenal seem to be in a better place to get him now, and we’re sure Gunners fans will love that.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out this summer, but if Arsenal can beat Chelsea and the others to Rice’s signature, they’ll be much stronger next season than they are now.

