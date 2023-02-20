Arsenal Transfer News: 'Astonishingly gifted' midfielder on Gunners radar as Rice alternative











Arsenal will be looking to add a new midfielder to the ranks in the summer, with Declan Rice the player top of their list.

The West Ham midfielder is expected to leave this summer. Arsenal and Chelsea are known to be leading the chase, with Rice apparently keen to remain in London if he can.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Arsenal’s list of potential signings stops with Rice. A whole host of names will be on Edu’s list, one of which could be Serbian star, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Lazio midfielder has long been admired by Arsenal and others. And according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal will definitely be considering signing Milinkovic-Savic in the next window.

“There’ll be a lot of clubs competing for his signature, but we know that Arsenal are looking for midfield reinforcements having missed out on Moises Caicedo in January,” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“So, I’m sure Milinkovic-Savic is someone who is on their radar as well.”

Lazio will want big money for Milinkovic-Savic. However, his price could be as low as £44m according to the player’s agent. And at that price, Arsenal might feel it’s a deal too tempting to not go for.

TBR’s View: Milinkovic-Savic a star in the making

We’ve seen his name mentioned for years now but he’s never quite got his move to England sorted. But there does seem to be a growing feeling Milinkovic-Savic might finally arrive, and Arsenal would be a smart move.

The Gunners might need more than one midfielder this summer. If they do miss out on Rice, then Milinkovic-Savic is more than adequate as a back up.

Ideally, Arsenal get Rice and the Lazio star. And if that did happen, then Gunners fans would be delighted.