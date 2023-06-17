Arsenal reportedly want to include a buy-back clause in any deal that would see them sell Folarin Balogun this summer.

The young American has been a part of the Gunners’ academy for years. He is one of their finest young talents, but unfortunately for him, Mikel Arteta cannot guarantee regular game time.

As a result, Balogun is expected to be sold this summer, but the Express claim Arsenal are not ready to give up full control of their player.

Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Arsenal want to include a buy-back clause if they sell Folarin Balogun

After a difficult spell at Middlesbrough in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, Arsenal sent Folarin Balogun out on loan to Ligue 1 side Reims.

The 21-year-old became a star in France.

Balogun, branded as a ‘frightening‘ player, finished the season as one of the best strikers in Ligue 1. He scored 22 goals and provided three assists in all competitions, and he has become a wanted man this summer.

Champions League clubs AC and Inter Milan and RB Leipzig are all interested in Balogun, as are Arsenal’s London rivals Crystal Palace, who are on the lookout for a new striker.

The report claims that because Arteta cannot guarantee Balogun regular game time, they are willing to sell him for a good price this summer.

However, it has been claimed that Edu will ‘seek to include a buy-back option so they retain some element of control over the player’.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Gunners have the same plan for Charlie Patino

Charlie Patino is another talented Arsenal youngster who could leave the club on a permanent deal this summer.

The 19-year-old had a hugely successful loan spell at Blackpool last season. He became a fan favourite there, and he, like Balogun, is expected to push for a permanent move to become a regular elsewhere.

Fabrizio Romano revealed about a month ago that Arsenal are ready to let Patino go this summer, but they will try and include a buy-back option to retain control of the midfielder.

That is the wise thing to do as Patino, like Balogun, could become a superstar in a few years’ time.