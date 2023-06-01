Napoli now want to sign ‘frightening’ Arsenal player this summer, they’re ready to sell him











Napoli reportedly want to sign Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun this summer as a possible Victor Osimhen replacement.

That’s according to The Mirror, who claim that Arsenal are ready to cash in on Balogun for the right price.

Balogun has enjoyed an exceptional season while on loan at Stade Reims as he’s netted 20 times in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old is a player in demand ahead of the summer window after an impressive campaign in France, with the likes of AC Milan and West Ham both said to be interested.

Now, it seems that Napoli are ready to rival both clubs for the Hale End Academy product’s signature this summer.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Napoli want Balogun

The Mirror reports that Napoli are ready to battle it out with AC Milan to sign Balogun.

Arsenal are willing to sell the young striker for the right price and will demand at least £30 million.

The Gunners want to balance the books ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer and by selling Balogun, it could help to fund their transfer business.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Balogun has proven he is ready to play regular first-team football after his spell in France. But it’s unlikely that the ‘frightening‘ forward will get the opportunity to play every week at Arsenal.

Arteta has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard in the squad.

It would be a shame for Arsenal to lose such a talented prospect, but it may be the best for both parties if he moves on this summer.

And if Napoli end up losing their star man Victor Osimhen this summer, a switch to Naples could be an exciting move for Balogun.

Show all