Fabrizio Romano makes buy-back clause claim as Arsenal are set to sell Charlie Patino











Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal will try and insert a buy-back clause in any deal that would see Charlie Patino leave the club this summer.

The young midfielder is one of the Gunners’ brightest talents. He has massive potential and could easily become a star in the Premier League in a few years’ time.

Arsenal would obviously love to keep him, but Patino is desperate for regular game time. Romano has now shared the latest on his future.

Photo by Alex Burstow – Arsenal FC/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal will try and insert a buy-back clause if they sell Charlie Patino

Even though Charlie Patino‘s talent and potential have been known to everyone in and around Arsenal, the youngster hasn’t quite been able to burst onto the scene like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

The teenager has only played two times for Arsenal’s senior side – once in the League Cup and later in the FA Cup.

Arsenal sent the ‘outstanding‘ Patino out on loan to Blackpool last summer, and he has had a magnificent campaign there. He became a fan favourite at Bloomfield Road and showed the world he is ready to be a first-team player.

David Ornstein revealed at the start of this month that Patino wants to be a regular starter next season – whether that’s at Arsenal or anywhere else.

It will be extremely difficult for Mikel Arteta to guarantee regular game time for Patino this summer. That’s why a move away is likely, but the Gunners aren’t willing to relinquish complete control.

Romano has revealed that Arteta and Edu will try and include a buy-back clause if they sell him this summer.

He tweeted: “Understand Arsenal will try to include a buy-back clause into negotiations for Charlie Patino to keep control on the player for the future.

“Patino, set to leave the club as he will try a new chapter on a permanent deal but Arsenal hope to include an option into the deal.”

