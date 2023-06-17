The latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun as they look to strengthen their attack next season.

According to The Express, Crystal Palace have now entered the race for Balogun and have ‘asked’ for more information on the striker.

There is a lot of interest according to the report, with European giants Inter Milan as well as RB Leipzig are keen on the player.

Sky Sport Germany, via football.london, claim Arsenal want £35million for him.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to offload the USA international this summer. Despite all the interest, the report suggests that no bids have yet been made.

(Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

Crystal Palace want Balogun

It is no shock to see the Eagles want to sign a striker this summer. Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard are seen as their two natural strikers.

Edouard managed seven goals, whilst Mateta managed to score two this season. It is not good enough if the club want to push on. They need a forward who can score at least 10 goals a season.

Balogun seems like a perfect option for the club. He is only 21 years-old, but shows that he has the potential to be a top Premier League star. This massively fits the transfer criteria at Palace.

The ‘really talented’ and ‘frightening‘ forward proved his potential as he had a great season on loan at Reims. At the club, he managed 21 goals in Ligue 1 and 22 in all competitions.

He seems like a very exciting talent. If Palace cannot match what Arsenal want for the player, they should pursue a loan for Balogun to see if he is a good fit for the club.

The loan system is great for clubs like Palace who do not want to massively spend every transfer window.