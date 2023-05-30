Report: Four Champions League clubs now want to sign 21-year-old Arsenal player











Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is expected to be a wanted man this summer, and four Champions League clubs are keen to sign him now.

The 21-year-old American was sent out on loan to Stade Reims in France last summer. Everyone expected him to have a good spell there, but nobody saw his stock rise the way it has.

Balogun is now expected to leave Arsenal this summer and the competition for his signature is fierce, with five foreign clubs interested in his services, reports The Athletic.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Four Champions League clubs want to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal

Folarin Balogun has had a sensational season on loan at Reims.

The 21-year-old Arsenal loanee managed to score 21 goals and provide three assists in all competitions this season. He also became the first American in history to score 20 goals in Europe’s top-five leagues in a single campaign.

That has made Balogun a wanted man this summer, and the report claims that five foreign clubs are expected to try and sign him – four of whom will be playing in the Champions League next season.

Those clubs are AC Milan, Inter Milan, RB Leipzig and Marseille, while Ligue 1 giants Monaco, who could get into the Europa League if results go their way this weekend, are also keen.

Adding to the Inter Milan links, Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Balogun will cost interested clubs around £35 million this summer.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun – Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

In an ideal world, Arsenal would love to keep hold of Folarin Balogun this summer.

However, after the extraordinary season he has had, the youngster is reportedly demanding first-team football and isn’t willing to go out on loan again.

That’s why Mikel Arteta will have to sell him this summer, and luckily for Arsenal, there are a number of clubs interested in his services.

It will be interesting to see where Balogun will end up this summer and if Arsenal will try to include a buy-back clause when they sell him.

Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

