Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to sign Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda this summer.

The Gunners finished the season in fantastic style on Sunday. They played Wolves off the park and smashed five past them to bring an end to what has been a very impressive season.

The focus is now on the summer transfer window, and BILD claim Arsenal are still keen to sign Fresneda.

Arsenal target Ivan Fresneda – Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Ivan Fresneda has received a lucrative offer to join Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to be very active in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners came ever so close to winning the Premier League title this season, but a few key injuries derailed their campaign in the end.

If Arsenal can bring in three or four top-quality players this summer, they should be well-equipped to fight for the title again next season. Midfield is the priority, but a new right-back could also be on the cards.

Young Fresneda was heavily linked with a move to join Arsenal in the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise in the end. However, their interest has not faded.

The report claims that Fresneda, who is wanted by Borussia Dortmund as well, has received a ‘lucrative offer’ from Arsenal to join them this summer.



TBR View:

Ben White has been Arsenal’s first-choice right-back this season, and he has been outstanding. However, Mikel Arteta’s team selection in the final two games of the campaign suggests that the Englishman could be moved back to central defence.

That would then leave Arsenal with just Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, but the Japan international is expected to miss the start of next season due to injury.

That’s probably why Arsenal are pushing to sign a new right-back this summer, and along with Sacha Boey, Ivan Fresneda is reportedly the man they are very interested in.

The young Spaniard, branded as ‘one of the biggest prospects in European football‘ has an offer on the table from the Gunners by the look of things, and it will be interesting to see if he accepts that in the coming weeks.



