'He might be out': Journalist suggests Arsenal's 'fantastic' player could even miss the start of next season











Takehiro Tomiyasu may even miss the start of next season according to Football.London’s Tom Canton.

Speaking on a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, the journalist was asked about Tomiyasu’s status, and, sadly, he wasn’t able to relay any good news.

Indeed, the journalist says that Tomiyasu remains very injured, claiming that not only is he out for the remainder of this season, he could also miss the start of the next campaign.

Tomiyasu out for a long time

Canton shared what he knows about the ‘fantastic’ defender.

“Tomiyasu is well injured I’m afraid. He’s out for the season, you’re not going to see Tomiyasu back until the start of next season, maybe even after the start of next season. Arteta hinted that he might be out for around six months from the point of that injury, which could cost him the start of next season as well,” Canton said.

Blow

Tomiyasu’s injury is a big blow to Arsenal’s plans both this season and next season.

The defender may not be one of Arsenal’s first-choice players, but the Japan international is vital to the Gunners’ rotation due to his versatility.

Not only can he play as a right-back, Tomiyasu can also play as a commanding centre-half, while there’s also been talk of him being re-trained as a left-back.

Tomiyasu may not be Arsenal’s best player, but he is a rare breed of footballer who can fill-in in any defensive position, and that is vital for Arsenal, especially as injury issues continue to take hold.

Fingers crossed Tomiyasu will be back fit sooner rather than later.

