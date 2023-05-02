Report: Arsenal now pushing to sign 'one of the biggest prospects' in Europe











Arsenal have been linked with Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda since the start of the year.

The Gunners reportedly tried to sign him in the January transfer window, though he opted to stay put.

Now, with the summer transfer window on the horizon, speculation involving Arsenal and Fresneda is intensifying.

Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

BILD has now published an update on the Spaniard’s future amid links with the Gunners and Borussia Dortmund.

The German outlet – via Sport Witness – says Arsenal are actively ‘pushing for a transfer’ for Fresneda.

In addition, Dortmund appear to be concerned as the Gunners could ‘spend significantly more money’ than them.

Club director Sebastian Kehl has identified the 18-year-old as a target to replace Thomas Meunier.

However, Arsenal’s financial muscle could well pose a ‘problem’ for the Bundesliga title hopefuls.

Fresneda, whose contract runs until 2025, reportedly has a €20m (£17.5m) price tag.

Back in March, he admitted he was “proud” to be linked with the likes of Arsenal.

Fresneda has also said he’s learning English and German.

He told AS – via Sport Witness – he enjoys learning languages and values studies with a view to the future.

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Our view

Arsenal could certainly do with bolstering their ranks at right-back.

And Fresneda would be a good shout to join the Gunners at the end of the season.

He’s an incredibly talented player. AS previously deemed him ‘one of the biggest prospects in European football’.

Not only do Arsenal boast considerable financial muscle, but they’re quickly making a name for themselves as a top club to join.

The Gunners will be in the Champions League next season and are still in the race for the Premier League title.

Given Fresneda’s age, you’d like to think he wouldn’t mind biding his time at the Emirates initially.

He can learn from Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White, and initially start out with cup starts and league cameos.

Then, as Fresneda picks up more knowledge and experience, his role can develop into that of a regular starter.