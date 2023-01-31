Arsenal still working on deadline day deal for Fresneda - journalist











Journalist Sami Mokbel has told the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential show that Arsenal are still working on a deadline day move for Ivan Fresneda despite claims that he is set to stay at Real Valladolid.

Fresneda has been one player who has been heavily linked with a move away in the January transfer window. The 18-year-old has been on the radar of a number of sides.

At one stage, it appeared to come down to Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund for the teenager. The Athletic suggested that Fresneda was set to make a decision between the two clubs after they both agreed a £13.1 million fee for the right-back.

Arsenal still working on Fresneda

However, it then seemed that the youngster was likely to stay in Spain. Fabrizio Romano reported this week that, barring a late twist, Fresneda would hold off on moving until the summer.

Well, it would appear that Arsenal are working on making that late twist happen. Mokbel was asked about what to look out for on the final day of the window. And he went on to mention that the Gunners are yet to give up on Fresneda.

“Arsenal are asking over Ivan Fresneda over at Valladolid, a young right-back. Think they want cover there. They’re trying to work on that deal,” he told Transfer Confidential.

It looks set to be a busy final day for Arsenal. They are looking for another midfielder, with Jorginho potentially close to joining. But a move for Fresneda would be the icing on the cake.

He is a ‘fantastic‘ prospect. The amount of interest in him arguably tells its own story. And it would be a brilliant way to end a positive window for Arsenal if they could land the teenager just before the deadline.