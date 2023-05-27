Fabrizio Romano provides update on 'amazing' Arsenal target











Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on Arsenal transfer target Sacha Boey ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal have been linked to Boey for quite some time, with The Daily Mail saying the Gunners are very keen on signing the player.

The North London side want to bolster their squad ahead of the summer transfer window. They will now be in the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17.

Manager Mikel Arteta has worked wonders at Arsenal and now they looked to be genuine title contenders in the Premier League for the majority of this season.

With the summer transfer window on the horizon, Arsenal are looking to add a new right-back to their squad, and Boey could be the man they turn to.

(Photo by Huseyin Yavuz/ dia images via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal target Sacha Boey

With the season nearly over, the transfer news is starting to heat up as clubs already start to prepare for the next campaign. Boey is someone who is clearly attracting interest.

Romano spoke about the player and tweeted: “Arsenal are one of the two English clubs informed on Sacha Boey deal conditions — but told NO meeting took place with #AFC at this stage.

“Galatasaray board asked for at least €25m fee during meetings in London. CAA Stellar now representing Boey, as reported yesterday”

The full-back, who was called ‘amazing‘ by Bacary Sagna, is being tracked by Arsenal, and while no move has been made yet, it looks like the Gunners are very much considering a move.

Arsenal would be making a good signing if they were to attempt to sign Boey from the Turkish League. He ticks a lot of boxes as they need some strength in depth and especially in defence after injuries to Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba derailed their season.

(Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Show all