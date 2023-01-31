Report: Arsenal could make a surprise signing on transfer deadline day











According to The Athletic, a surprise signing by Arsenal before the transfer deadline at 11:00 pm today is ‘entirely possible’.

The Gunners are still on the market looking for a new central midfielder. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is their top target, while Chelsea star Jorginho is apparently their alternative.

The outlet, however, believes there could yet be a surprise by Edu and Mikel Arteta before the window closes tonight.

The one signing many people think Arsenal could make today is Moises Caicedo.

The Gunners have made two bids for the talented Brighton midfielder – the first was worth £60 million and the other, £70 million. The Seagulls have rejected both offers, but a third bid could well be on the cards.

There’s no guarantee that Brighton will let him go, but it won’t be a surprise if Edu can pull this off for Arsenal.

The alternative, as reported by Fabrizio Romano and many others last night, is Jorginho. Although he’s not a player many Gunners fans would approve of, it won’t be too much of a shock if Arsenal sign him today.

The Athletic’s James McNicholas, however, believes there could actually be a genuine surprise with respect to incomings at the Emirates before the window shuts tonight.

Answering if Arsenal fans could expect any surprises, he wrote: “It’s entirely possible. Arsenal’s chances of landing Caicedo appear slim, and a deal for Jorginho could be contingent on Chelsea landing Enzo Fernandez.

“If things didn’t line up for Arsenal, they might need to look elsewhere — again. Arteta does not want the day to end without adding something to his midfield.”

TBR View:

Who could that surprise be?

Arsenal have been linked with moves for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, Sheffield United star Sander Berge and Vitória de Guimarães youngster Ibrahima Bamba in recent days.

Tielemans would be a fine signing thanks to his versatility and experience in the Premier League, while Berge, if he remains fit, is a fantastic player to have in the middle of the park. Bamba, as reported by Romano, could be available for less than £7 million now.

Arsenal fans will be hoping it’s Caicedo, but if he’s not gettable, it’ll be interesting to see who Arteta and Edu will go for.

