Arsenal register interest in £25m Sheffield United star Sander Berge











Arsenal have registered an interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge in recent weeks, according to a report from the Chronicle.

The Gunners remain on the lookout for a new midfielder as the deadline looms. Mikel Arteta’s men have been linked with a number of names.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The Athletic reported on Monday that two bids have been rejected for Moises Caicedo. Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano claimed later in the day that they had made an approach for Jorginho.

Arsenal register interest in Berge

Chelsea are open to letting the Italian leave. But perhaps there is another name which supporters should keep one eye on as the day progresses.

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The Chronicle notes that Arsenal are one of the teams to have registered an interest in Berge recently. The Sheffield United star is wanted by a host of sides, including Liverpool and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, 90min has suggested that Fulham have already made a bid worth around £25 million for the Norwegian.

Berge has a lot of potential. He has been labelled a ‘fantastic‘ player. And he is someone Martin Odegaard will know well from the national team. So that may play a factor in how seriously Arsenal consider a deal.

But the Blades still want a lot of money for the 24-year-old. And there is plenty of interest. So it may take some twists before Arsenal end up making a concrete move.