Arsenal transfer news: Ibrahima Bamba deal could be done quickly if move for Caicedo fails

Arsenal could do a deal to sign Ibrahima Bamba from Vitoria Guimaraes ‘quickly’ if their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo fails.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the Italian midfielder.

All eyes over the next 48 hours will be on Arsenal’s pursuit of Caicedo.

It was reported late last night that Arsenal had a second bid for the Ecuadorian international rejected.

The package was worth more £70m including add-ons, which would have been a record sale for Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are having arguably the best season in their history currently.

It’s no surprise that they’re desperate to keep hold of one of their star players.

Arsenal don’t have long to decide whether to go in for Caicedo for a third time.

Instead, Arsenal may turn their attention to completing a deal for Ibrahima Bamba.

The 20-year-old has had a great season in Portugal, but isn’t currently at the same level as Caicedo.

He would be a useful back-up to Thomas Partey, who limped off against Manchester City on Friday.

However, they believe the Ghanaian will be fit to face Everton next weekend.

Arsenal could do last-minute deal for Bamba if Caicedo bid fails

Speaking to Give Me Sport about the Italian, Jacobs said: “You have spinning plates, because you have to be able to move from one target to the other and you can’t let a target know that they’re your backup.

“So, it’s all about having a consistent narrative with players and making them feel wanted because you might have to pivot from one target to another.”

“And it’s very normal, therefore, to have multiple players that you think you can get quickly because there’s only a few days left to the window.

“So, with Ibrahim Bamba, who’s the defensive midfielder at Victoria Guimaras, he’s on Arsenal’s radar.”

The £26.3m midfielder has had a rapid rise to top-flight football during his short career.

He’s only playing his first full senior campaign, but is already an important player for Vitoria Guimaraes.

Bamba’s agents have been in London, and that could mean a deal to sign for Arsenal could happen very quickly.

He’s not at the same level as Caicedo right now, but certainly has plenty of potential.

Potential isn’t exactly what Arsenal need though, with this season’s title challenge very much the priority.

