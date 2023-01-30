Arsenal transfer news: Gunners board believe Leicester may change Youri Tielemans stance











TalkSPORT reports that the Arsenal board are beginning to think Leicester City may decide to cash in on Youri Tielemans now, after claims that they’re considering making a bid.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to bring in a new midfielder before tomorrow’s deadline and it seems the Arsenal hierarchy are aiming to do just that.

Brighton have already rejected two bids from Arsenal for Moises Caicedo, with The Athletic reporting that the second was worth £70 million.

While the Seagulls remain adamant that Caicedo will remain on the south coast for the time being, Arsenal could turn their attention to a long-standing target in Tielemans.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, Arteta’s men were heavily linked with a move for the Belgian over the summer and are yet to firm up their interest this month.

The 25-year-old’s current deal is set to run until the end of the season and Arsenal think the Foxes may be tempted to sell him before the transfer window slams shut tomorrow.

Arsenal board think Leicester may sell Tielemans

TalkSPORT reports that due to Brighton’s stance on Caicedo, it could mean Arsenal make a move for Tielemans.

The outlet notes that the Arsenal hierarchy believe Leicester could be tempted to cash in on the midfielder to avoid losing him for free in the summer.

90 Min reported earlier today that the Gunners are indeed considering making a last-ditch move for Tielemans due to their struggles in negotiations over Caicedo.

Tielemans has been ‘incredible’ for Leicester over the past few seasons and he looks set for a big move, whether that’s now or in a few months time remains to be seen.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal will need to bring in a midfielder before tomorrow’s deadline, especially as Mohamed Elneny is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Arteta will be hoping to deliver Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 20-years but he may need another player in the middle of the park to do so.

The Gunners only have Albert Sami Lokonga as a back-up option to both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, which will be a cause for concern for Arteta.

But they may find it hard to convince Leicester to allow Tielemans to leave, especially as the club could be fighting for their place in the Premier League come the end of the season.

