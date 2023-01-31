Fabrizio Romano shares how much Arsenal target Ibrahima Bamba will cost











Arsenal’s hunt for a new central midfielder continues, and as a deal for Moises Caicedo is proving to be difficult to seal, they’ve been linked with a move to sign young Ibrahima Bamba.

The Gunners spent the first half of this month’s transfer window trying to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk. That deal seemed imminent at one point, but Chelsea swooped in and lured him away.

Arsenal have since been strengthening other areas of the pitch – Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior have come in. Now, their focus is on a new central midfielder, and along with Caicedo, Bamba is reportedly on their wish list.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano shares how much Arsenal target Ibrahima Bamba will cost

Just a few days ago, Jornal de Noticias claimed that Bamba is wanted by several European clubs, but it was Arsenal who were in line to get a deal done.

“An imminent transfer, just days before the market closes, has gained momentum with the presence of a representative from FMA Sports in London. Bamba has a contract until 2026 and a €30 million [£26.3m] termination clause,” the outlet reported, as relayed on TBR Football.

Arsenal fans think Bamba could be an alternative to Caicedo if Brighton refuse to change their stance. Fabrizio Romano, however, says there’s no movement from the Gunners on this front.

The journalist debunked claims that Arsenal have opened talks to sign Bamba, but he did confirm that the talented young midfielder is available if the Gunners do want him, that too for a fee less than a third of his release clause.

Romano tweeted this morning: “Arsenal have not submitted any bid or opened talks to sign Ibrahima Bamba, not even to prepare the deal for next summer.

“Understand Italian talented midfielder is available for €7/8m (£6/7m) to leave Vitória Guimarães now — but the race is still open, nothing advanced yet.”

Arsenal have not submitted any bid or opened talks to sign Ibrahima Bamba, not even to prepare the deal for next summer. ⛔️🇮🇹 #AFC



Understand Italian talented midfielder is available for €7/8m to leave Vitória Guimarães now — but the race is still open, nothing advanced yet. pic.twitter.com/oRh8hv0WFQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

TBR View:

Bamba is a ‘very gifted‘ young player, who can not only play as a defensive midfielder but also a centre-half if required.

The 20-year-old is one of Vitória de Guimarães’ most talented players, and with a price tag as low as £7 million, it won’t surprise us at all if a club moves in for him before the window shuts tonight.

Arsenal have been excellent in unearthing talented young players nobody’s really heard of. With a move for Caicedo proving to be difficult, there’s a small chance Edu could lure Bamba in. However, as things stand, there’s nothing on this front.

It will be interesting to see how this pans out in the coming hours.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

