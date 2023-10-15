Report: £10m rated Celtic star gets last-minute call up to international squad

Celtic star, Matt O’Riley, has been given a last-minute call-up to the Denmark national side this morning.

The Hoops midfielder was thought to have missed out on his chance of making Kasper Hjulmand’s squad after he was omitted from the initial squad.

But now it seems that he could be in line for his international debut after Kasper Dolberg was sent home due to the birth of his twins a report in The Sun states.

The report says the Danish FA released a statement that said, “Kasper Dolberg travels home to Belgium so he can be with his newborn twins and his girlfriend.

“National coach Kasper Hjulmand decided together with Dolberg that he should go home after the Kazakhstan game to be with his family.

“He will be replaced by Matt O’Riley.”

O’Riley, who was subject to a £10m bid from Leeds United and was valued at over £10m in a new report over the summer, is fully deserving of this call up.

Heavily tipped to become a full international by either Denmark or Norway, the 22-year-old midfielder has been in outstanding form for Brendan Rodgers this season.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

MORE CELTIC STORIES

With five goals in 11 appearances for the Hoops so far, O’Riley has been on fire as Celtic keep their grip on Scottish football sitting seven points clear at the top of the league.

Capped six times and on target twice for the u21 side, O’Riley has been waiting on his chance to make his senior debut and it looks like he will get the opportunity on the upcoming international against Kazakhstan.

Congratulations to Matt, it is a cap that is well deserved after all he has contributed to Celtic’s successes over the past two seasons.

In other news, ‘Good to see’: US media now deliver interesting verdict on Cameron Carter-Vickers’ latest international display