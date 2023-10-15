‘Good to see’: US media now deliver interesting verdict on Cameron Carter-Vickers’ latest international display

The return of Cameron Carter-Vickers to the Celtic backline was met with a chorus of cheers when the US international took to the pitch against Lazio last week.

And although his mistake ultimately led to the Italians’ last-minute winner in the crucial Champions League tie, Carter-Vickers was solid enough as he reintroduced himself back into the Celtic fold.

However, it seems that it is not just the Celtic fans who are delighted with his return. The US media are as well.

The 25-year-old central defender returned to the international fold last night against Germany. And despite going 1-0 up in the first half, the Americans eventually succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

Carter-Vickers came on as a second-half 65th-minute sub but by that time the US were already 3-1 down after a three-minute double salvo added to Ikay Gundogan’s 39th-minute equaliser for the Germans.

Rated a solid 7/10 by CBS Sports, the media outlet said of Carter-Vickers’ performance, “It was good to see Carter-Vickers back in a national team shirt but the damage was already done by then.

“Things were a little more stable at the back when he entered which was good to see.”

Carter-Vickers’ contribution to Celtic has never been understated or underestimated by the Hoops support.

In fact, it is widely accepted that the 25-year-old is one of Brendan Rodgers‘ most important and influential players.

Photo by Mark Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

And it is interesting to see that the US media are now just starting to appreciate what he brings to their national team.

It looks to me like Carter-Vickers saved the Americans from being embarrassed by Julien Nagelsmann’s Germany side and it will also please Brendan Rodgers to see his star defender put in a solid performance and come out of it unscathed.

Next up for the Americans is Ghana on the 18th of October and it is one that will be watched closely by the Celtic fans as they hope Carter-Vickers returns from international duty fully fit and injury-free.

