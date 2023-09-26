85% accuracy: £1.3m Celtic player’s shooting is seriously underrated

Daizen Maeda has been hogging the headlines over the past few days and I will make no apologies for that.

The Celtic winger has been absolutely sensational for Brendan Rodgers this season and his performance against Livingston epitomises just how valuable he is to the team.

However, there is this perception that the £1.3m player is not the best at shooting. Indeed, many of his efforts on goal do go astray but is it as much as we are all led to believe?

Absolutely not. Celtic posted the Japan international’s stats on social media channel X this morning and it highlights just how good his shooting is.

A shooting accuracy of 85% is incredible for any player never mind a winger. It would be interesting to see how that compares to other strikers.

But considering the amount of stick Maeda takes for his guile in the final third, Celtic have just blown that false narrative right out of the water with this tweet.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Granted, Maeda has only netted twice, but the belief amongst many that his shots somehow more often than not go awry is now rendered untrue.

It has been well-documented that Maeda brings some excellent defensive qualities to the team. And that is indisputable. TBR Celtic have revelled in bringing you the praise he has been receiving for that.

Hopefully, now, the Celtic winger will get the credit he deserves for his attacking prowess in front of goal. Because Celtic has proven now, that the criticism he gets is entirely unjustified.

