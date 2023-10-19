Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was the star of the show as Uruguay beat Brazil this week, and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde seems impressed with him.

The 24-year-old has had his ups and downs since the start of last season, but his talent is there for everyone to see. He now looks a much-improved player, and he was fantastic for Uruguay this week, so much so that even his country’s media raved about his performance.

Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde reacts to Liverpool star Darwin Nunez’s performance

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez started for Uruguay against Brazil in their World Cup qualifiers this week.

La Celeste hadn’t beaten Brazil in over two decades, and Marcelo Bielsa had to come up with a plan to change that when the two sides faced each other at the Estadio Centenario.

Brazil entered the game as the favourites, but Uruguay were fantastic. They limited the visitors to zero shots on target, while Nunez did the job for them at the other end of the pitch.

The Liverpool man scored the opener in the first half before completely outsmarting Casemiro and Gabriel Magalhaes to assist Uruguay’s second goal after the break.

It was a truly brilliant performance by the 24-year-old, who took to Instagram last night to celebrate his country’s historic win.

An impressed Federico Valverde, who once rejected a move from Real Madrid to Liverpool, replied: “This is insane!”

Nunez should start for Liverpool vs Everton

The Premier League is back this weekend after the international break and Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The Reds will go into the game as the favourites, like they almost always have in this fixture, and Jurgen Klopp will expect nothing but a win from his players.

The German has a decision to make over who should start up front – we think it should be Nunez, who is full of confidence now after his performance against Brazil.

The Uruguayan’s form definitely hands Liverpool and Klopp a boost ahead of the clash against Everton, and we think he’ll score if he gets the nod from the start.