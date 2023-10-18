Liverpool star Darwin Nunez delivered an impressive performance for Uruguay on Tuesday night.

The Reds forward had a hand in both of his nation’s goals in their World Cup qualifying win over Brazil.

Nunez put the hosts ahead in Montevideo with a diving header in the 42nd minute of the match.

Nicolas De la Cruz extended the hosts’ lead with a close-range effort in the 77th minute, with the Liverpool ace providing the assist.

Nunez’s heroics helped Uruguay register their first win over Brazil since 2001, which sent them up to second in the standings.

‘His quality came to the surface’

In the build-up to the match, there was debate over Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to omit Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

However, Nunez rose to the occasion, and media outlets and pundits liked what they saw from the Liverpool ace.

Uruguay’s El Observador gave the Anfield man an 8 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the night.

‘He came out to press with great ambition, leading Uruguay’s first defensive line,’ they wrote. ‘Author of a great goal.’

They also wrote: ‘His quality came to the surface again in the second goal play where he received a lateral between Casemiro, Marquinhos and Magalhaes and with a shocking turn he assisted De La Cruz for the 2-0. Determined.’

‘Present when he was needed most’

Meanwhile, Jorge Señorans from ESPN Uruguay praised Nunez for his contribution to the team

“The football country was on fire,” he wrote. “Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa’s determination not to call up Luis Suárez for the start of the qualifiers generated criticism.

“The bet was risky. The coach was betting on a new striker: the silent Darwin Nunez.

“The Ariguense, far from being overwhelmed by the wave of responsibility, assumed the role and had an attitude that is not for everyone: he asked for the number nine shirt…

“Darwin, leaving aside the controversies and football tastes, once again said he was present when he was needed most.

“There remains the feeling that Bielsa’s intention is to consolidate the figure of a new nine for the 2026 World Cup.

“And controversies aside, for now, every time the National Team needed it, Darwin showed his face.”

As per Sofascore, the Liverpool ace registered one key pass and won four ground duels and two aerial duels alongside his goal and assist.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be pleased that Nunez did so well against Brazil, no doubt boosting his confidence ahead of the upcoming Merseyside derby.