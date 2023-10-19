Klopp handed boost over ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool talent ahead of Everton clash

With the international break finally out of the way, Liverpool can finally get back to business.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds get their Premier League campaign back under way with the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

And ahead of the game, the Liverpool boss has been handed a significant boost with regards to the confidence of one of his key players.

Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

Reds forward Darwin Nunez endured a difficult maiden campaign at Anfield, but this season he’s shifting up the gears.

There is still the odd mistake – the miss against Union Saint-Giloise, for instance – but on the whole, the Liverpool man is improving.

And this week, Nunez got arguably the biggest confidence boost a forward could get, his efforts helping Uruguay defeat Brazil in World Cup qualifying.

The Liverpool star put the hosts ahead in Montevideo with a diving header in the 42nd minute of the match.

Nicolas De la Cruz extended the hosts’ lead with a close-range effort in the 77th minute, with Nunez providing the assist.

‘Present when he was needed most’

There was debate prior to the match, with Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa favouring the Liverpool man ahead of the likes of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

However, it paid off, and Nunez will no doubt be brimming with confidence ahead of the match against the Toffees.

“Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa’s determination not to call up Luis Suarez for the start of the qualifiers generated criticism,” said ESPN Uruguay pundit Jorge Senorans.

“The bet was risky. The coach was betting on a new striker: the silent Darwin Nunez.

Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images

“The Ariguense, far from being overwhelmed by the wave of responsibility, assumed the role and had an attitude that is not for everyone: he asked for the number nine shirt…

“Darwin, leaving aside the controversies and football opinions, once again said he was present when he was needed most.”

There’s always a lot of pressure on big-money signings to hit the ground running and deliver right away when they join a club like Liverpool.

However, sometimes it takes time. Klopp has given Nunez this time and has never lost faith in him.

Already things are getting better and hopefully this is only the start for the ‘unbelievable‘ talent.