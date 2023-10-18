Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez was the star of the show for Uruguay last night as he helped beat Manchester United star Casemiro’s Brazil 2-0.

The 24-year-old striker didn’t just score the opener but also assisted Uruguay’s second goal, and he did that by completely outsmarting Casemiro and Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes in the second half.

Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez outsmarts Casemiro and Gabriel Magalhaes

Uruguay rarely ever get the better of Brazil, but Liverpool star Darwin Nunez helped his side achieve that feat last night while also bamboozling Manchester United‘s Casemiro and Arsenal‘s Gabriel Magalhaes.

Nunez opened the scoring for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in the first half through a very well-taken header. That set Uruguay on their way, but what he did in the second half impressed everyone.

The Liverpool man got himself on the ball on the by-line, but it looked like he had no way out. Gabriel Magalhaes and Casemiro managed to sandwich him, and it seemed like the best-case scenario was a corner there.

However, Nunez completely bamboozled Gabriel and the £70 million (BBC) Manchester United star, and he then managed to get a cross in. That was converted by Nicolás de la Cruz to put them 2-0 up.

Casemiro and Gabriel will not want to watch that back, but Uruguay’s official Twitter account posted the video this morning.

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Darwin Nunez should start vs Everton

Even though Liverpool paid a lot of money for Darwin Nunez, the Uruguay international hasn’t been a regular starter this season.

The 24-year-old has started just three of Liverpool’s first eight games in the Premier League so far. Despite that, he has three goals and two assists to his name in the league, which is a fantastic return.

Liverpool take on Everton this weekend in the Merseyside derby. Jurgen Klopp will have a decision to make over who will play up front, but we think it should be Nunez.

He has been brilliant this season and his goal and assist against Brazil midweek will give him a ton of confidence as well.