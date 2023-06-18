‘Complete’ midfielder has now told Liverpool there’s no chance he’s signing for them

Liverpool’s quest to sign new midfield players won’t be ending with the signing of Federico Valverde from Real Madrid.

That’s according to 90Min anyway, who report on and take quotes from Valverde in which he confirms his wish to remain in Madrid this summer.

According to multiple reports recently, Liverpool were one of the club monitoring the Uruguayan ahead of a making a move this summer.

However, it seems the player himself has ruled out such a move in yet another blow for Jurgen Klopp.

Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Valverde wants Madrid stay

Of course, Liverpool have got themselves off to a decent enough start in this window. The signing of Alexis Mac Allister is a big one, and there are more expected.

But speaking to ESPN – via 90Min – yesterday, it seems Valverde won’t be signing. When quizzed on a move to Anfield or even Chelsea, the Real Madrid ace offered up a sure response.

“No, no – I’m at Madrid, trying to enjoy every moment and leave my mark on the best club in the world,” Valverde said.

“I want to keep winning titles for Real Madrid fans.”

Liverpool have had a number of other targets this summer fall away. They look likely to miss out on Declan Rice, while Jude Bellingham opted to sign for Madrid.

A long way to go

Liverpool will have more success in this window as long as they keep things ticking along nicely behind the scenes.

The signing of Valverde – lauded as a ‘complete‘ midfield player – was always going to be a difficult one really. He’s already at the best club around and pinching him from Madrid would have been a big ask. Further, he also earns a whopping £181k-a-week in Spain.

The good news for Liverpool is that we are so early in this window that things haven’t really got going yet.

There’ll be more names linked with the Reds and more ups and downs.