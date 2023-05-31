Rangers new kit 23/24 predicted release date











When do the Rangers kits for the 23/24 season get released? Here we have everything we know about the home, away and third shirts.

Rangers will be desperate to reclaim their Scottish Premier League title in the 23/24 season. They lost out to bitter rivals Celtic in the season just gone by, trailing them by a grand total of nine points.

In trying to outdo their Glaswegian neighbours, Rangers will be sporting three new strips in the new campaign and it’s Castore’s job as the manufacturer to make the stars look as good as possible.

Here are the predicted release dates for the Rangers new kits for the 2023/24 season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

When does the new Rangers home kit come out?

We predict that the Rangers home kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around June 24th 2023.

We have predicted this based on last year’s release date, taken from Footy Headlines.

This may not be the exact date, but it will likely be around this time.

When does the new Rangers away kit come out?

We predict that the Rangers away kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around July 22nd 2023.

At this moment in time, we do not know an exact date. However, we can predict when the shirt will come out going on last year’s release date.

This is last year’s release for the away kit, as taken from Footy Headlines.

When does the new Rangers third kit come out?

We predict that the Rangers third kit for the 2023/24 season will come out anytime soon, probably in June.

Last year, the Rangers third kit was released on the 10th of May 2022 (Via Rangers Official Website), but obviously, that date has passed in 2023.

Castore dropped the third kit as the first release last year, so anticipating they do the same – the third kit should be released anytime now.

