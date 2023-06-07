Rangers new kit 23/24: Where to buy and money-saving deals
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Rangers

Rangers new kit 23/24: Where to buy and money-saving deals

By Kieran Smith

Rangers have just released the new Castore home kit for the 2023/24 season. So, where are the places for fans to buy it and are there any money-saving deals?

The Scottish side unveiled Castore’s 23/24 kit with Todd Cantwell modelling the strip on the 7th of June 2023.

The kit is a classic all-blue jersey but with a red collar lining and a horizontal striped pattern to jazz it up a little bit. The shirt has already received some great reviews from fans, so expect this to be a popular one in terms of sales.

So, what are the places where fans can buy the new Rangers 23/24 kit and are there any money-saving deals?

Where to buy the new Rangers 23/24 Castore home kit

Fans can buy the new Rangers 23/24 Castore home kit from a variety of retailers from launch. But the price of their strip and the deals on offer can vary between each retailer.

READ MORE: Rangers new kit 23/24 predicted release date

Rangers official club store

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

When buying through the official Rangers club store, adults can get a standard version
of the new Castore shirt for £70 or an authentic shirt for £115. Kids, meanwhile, can only buy a standard edition for £55.

Additionally, Rangers sell a mini kids’ kit for £55.

Shorts cost adults £40 and kids £38 when bought separately through the club.

Items are expected to be delivered in 5-7 days with standard delivery. There are currently no money-saving deals on the website.

Castore

Castore offers its customers an array of money-saving deals when buying items through its website. Shoppers aged 18+ can apply for Klarna financing, which lets them pay with three even instalments subject to status. Castore also offers free delivery for all orders over £50.

Students and key workers can also apply for a discount with the Manchester-based brand. Castore offers single-use discount codes for applicable customers. Only one code is valid at a time, while shoppers cannot apply their discount code with any pre-order placed online.

Unfortunately, at this moment in time, there are no other places selling the shirt aside from the club and manufacturer. Keep checking back for more.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know

You may also like…

More in Rangers