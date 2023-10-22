‘Puzzling’: BBC pundit destroys Tynecastle narrative and suggests a Celtic win vs Hearts will not be difficult

You know, it’s weird. This morning I have been talking about how tough of a venue Tynecastle is for Celtic to get a result.

The tight pitch, the fans being close to the pitch and the atmosphere generated does give off the vibe that Celtic will need to be at their very best to take three points from Steven Naismith’s injury-ravaged side.

And normally when I do my pre-match content I tend to look at past results and I even touched on that in my Celtic Predicted XI piece.

Touching on why James Forrest should start and Daizen Maeda should be benched, I told how the 31-year-old winger has played in 26 fixtures against Hearts and has lost only four.

I didn’t even pick up on what the most recent stats where until I heard BBC pundit. Rory Loy, speak about them ahead of the fixture today.

Loy said [BBC Sportsound], “Well, I mean, you need to go back to Ange Postecoglou first taking over and I think it was John Souttar scored the late winner.

“And at that particular time I don’t think there’s a lot of blame placed on Ange Postecoglou’s doorstep given the nature of the position the club were in.

“But in the last four games Celtic are averaging nearly three goals a game at Tynecastle. 11 goals in four games, they’ve won the last games 2 and 3 without reply.

“So it’s always a little bit puzzling at times that because it’s Tynecastle, because it’s a difficult atmosphere, yes if Hearts can start well and they can get the crowd on their side that can have an impact.

“But for me out with the first 15 minutes, where it’ll be frantic, in these games, it’s after the first 15 minutes who can get the foot on the ball and stick to the game plan.”

Brendan Rodgers won’t take a Celtic win over Hearts for granted

The Celtic manager will be well versed on what it will be like this afternoon. Regardless of Hearts injury status, Rodgers will know that his team will need to perform to get all three points at Tynecastle.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

And that is exactly what he will do. Interestingly, Brendan Rodgers‘ first ever game as a Celtic manager was against the Edinburgh side in which a late Scott Sinclair goal got the Invincibles season off to a winning start.

The Celtic manager will be hoping for more of the same and will not pay any attention to what the previous results against Hearts have been.

Rodgers will now allow complacency to set in and will be focused on ensuring that his Celtic team do all they can to walk out of Tynecastle victorious.

