‘What a find’: Pundit says Brendan Rodgers now needs to improve 23-year-old Celtic man’s defending

From what the Celtic supporters have seen from new summer signing, Luis Palma, already this season, I think it is fair to say that they will be impressed with the 23-year-old.

A £3.5m buy from Greek side Aris, Palma has shown good endeavour and creativity in the limited minutes he’s had so far by scoring twice for the Hoops in the SPFL and, unfortunately, having one chalked off in the Champions League.

However, pundit Stephen McGinn has said that whilst he believes Palma to be a very good player, he thinks that if Brendan Rodgers can improve his defending then he could be a brilliant find by the club.

McGinn said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I think he’s going to score. Even with his cameo against Motherwell, he’s probably a little bit lucky with the cross, it’s a really dangerous cross but he even lays one on a plate for James Forrest.

“Right away you just get that kind of gut instinct that this guy can score goals. Brendan Rodgers is still working really hard with him at the side in terms of his positioning defensively at times.

“I couldn’t help but when you’re watching the Feyenoord game on television it’s almost as if it’s a one-man coaching session in terms of his defensive duties.

“He does the hardest bit of the game very well. He’s going to make chances. We’ve not seen any of his free kicks other than off YouTube.

“So he’s got a lot of talent and versatility to him and if Brendan Rodgers can improve him defensively then what a find.”

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The Celtic support has yet to see anything of note of what Palma is like tracking back and hassling opponents as he’s not had enough minutes on the pitch to show fully what he can do.

If he starts against Hearts today, there is no doubt this will be needed as the Edinburgh side will have a go at Brendan Rodgers’ men. Defending from the front will be so important and all eyes will be on Palma to see if he can provide that part to his game.

However, what he does provide is good attacking intent and the Celtic fans will be hoping to see that this afternoon as Rodgers hopes to take all three points from the capital back to the east end of Glasgow.

In other news, Brendan Rodgers must leave ‘incredible’ 25-year-old player on the bench against Hearts today