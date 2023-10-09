‘It’s clear’: Mark Wilson says Celtic have a player who is just as good as Scott Sinclair

What is good about being a Celtic fan is that we have been blessed with watching some of the best players in the game grace the Paradise turf.

Each fan will have their own favourite as players change through the generations but what I also like is that when a new player joins Celtic, they get compared to heroes from the past.

It causes great debate amongst the supporters and also takes you on a trip down memory lane. And that is exactly what Mark Wilson did when he compared Luis Palma to Invincibles Treble hero, Scott Sinclair.

Wilson said [Clyde SSB], “It’s clear what he’s going to bring to Celtic. I think we’ve seen that and the few appearances he’s made so far.

“He looks like he lacks real pace which Yang does have. But what he has is end product. He can cut in on that right foot and whip in a wicked delivery into that back post area or whip one in like he’s done this afternoon.

“Yery much kind of like Scott Sinclair under Brendan Rodgers. Scott Sinclair, I don’t think he was ever going to really run away from anyone but what he did have was those couple of touches, shifting it and putting it into that dangerous area.”

Scott Sinclair, Celtic legend?

Sinclair was a great player for Celtic during his time at the club. He won three league titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups. A Treble Treble hero.

He also chipped in with a stunning 62 goals and 33 assists over 167 appearances for Celtic. A phenomenal effort from the English winger. [Transfermarkt]

My overriding memory of Sinclair was his debut for Celtic in the 2-1 opening day win over Hearts at Tynecastle in 2016.

Sinclair tucked away the winner in the 81st minute and became an instant hero with the Celtic supporters. Did he do enough to be classed as a legend at the club? A Treble Treble and an Invincibles season says yes for me.

And if Luis Palma becomes half the player that he is, then Celtic have a really special talent on their hands.

