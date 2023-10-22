£1.3m attacker drops out, ‘wonderful’ 31-year-old starts, Celtic Predicted XI vs Hearts

Traditionally, Celtic’s fixture against Hearts at Tynecastle is a heart-in-mouth affair that offers 100mph football with a feisty crowd that heaps pressure on the visiting players.

And this afternoon will be no different. With the Edinburgh side looking to close the gap to St Mirren and get closer to being named the third-best team in Scotland, Steven Naismith’s men will have extra incentive to go at Celtic this afternoon.

However, the capital side have their own injury crisis to deal with and with Celtic beginning to welcome back some of their top stars, now is as good a time as any to face Hearts.

But that doesn’t mean Celtic should start all their big hitters at Tynecastle today. Here is my Celtic starting XI.

Daizen Maeda drops to the Celtic bench

As I pointed out this morning, the Japanese winger has bigger fish to fry this week. Whilst I appreciate that the Hearts match is a huge one in terms of the SPFL, Celtic do have enough in their locker to get a victory without Maeda in the team.

Maeda’s defensive work for Celtic cannot be underestimated and whilst Brendan Rodgers’ side will need to be sharp at the back, Hearts do have a weakened side and should be easier to handle than in previous fixtures.

Maeda must be kept fresh and ready for the visit of Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night as his defensive work will be vital if Celtic expects to pick up a result against the second-placed La Liga side. Luis Palma will be an able replacement for him this afternoon.

James Forrest’s experience will be needed for Hearts vs Celtic

Hear me out. As I said previously, Tynecastle is a notoriously difficult place to go to and get a result. An experienced head will be needed to do that and James Forrest absolutely offers that.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

In fact, the 31-year-old winger has faced Hearts 26 times in the SPFL and has come out victorious in 20 of those fixtures losing only four times. [Transfermarkt]

And, let’s face it, Hyunjun Yang doesn’t look like a player who can handle the big occasion after his showing at Ibrox. That’s why Rodgers turned to Forrest for the game against Livingston.

His experience of going to difficult grounds and getting a result is so important to Celtic. With Liel Abada still injured and Marco Tilio AWOL, Forrest is the only viable option with the credentials to face Hearts this afternoon.

Celtic Predicted XI vs Hearts

GK: Joe Hart

DEF: Greg Taylor, Liam Scales, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston

MID: Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley

FW: Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi, James Forrest

Score prediction: Hearts 1 v 3 Celtic

