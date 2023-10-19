‘Won’t make it’: Six Hearts players will now miss Celtic game, as Steven Naismith shares nightmare injury update

A trip to Tynecastle awaits Brendan Rodgers and Celtic this weekend in a fixture that has traditionally been a tricky one to negotiate for the Hoops.

Hearts always seem to up their game against Celtic but it seems, this weekend, they may have to work that bit harder after manager, Steven Naismith, shared an injury update that should make Celtic’s task of taking all three points a little less arduous.

Naismith said [Daily Record print edition page 54], “Kingsley won’t make it this week and probably not next week either.

“It was a groin issue and the scan showed it was a strain. It has settled over the last week. Even if he is back outside training next week, the game at Ibrox might come too quickly.

“Alex and Yutaro are available for this weekend.

“Craig Halkett has started to get involved but is still a wee bit away.

“Him and Craig Gordon will both need a period of training and bounce games and they will build it up from there.”

Hearts are already without Craig Halkett, Barrie McKay and Nathaniel Atkinson due to injury.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Indeed, Celtic have had their own injury issues to contend with this season. Having had almost the entire backline missing for the beginning of the season, Brendan Rodgers told yesterday how he now has some of his top players returning from the treatment table.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

With Maik Nawrocki back in training and Cameron Carter-Vickers now up to speed with his fitness, there is now healthy competition for a spot in the heart of the Celtic defence.

Liel Abada and Stephen Welsh returning in December will only help bolster Brendan Rodgers’ options and will leave us looking really healthy for a part of the season that is traditionally a tough period to negotiate.

Like many Celtic supporters, I am looking forward to seeing Celtic back in action this weekend and continuing to bolster their lead at the top of the table.

In other news, Celtic now linked with shock move to sign 24-year-old in January, Postecoglou says he’s ‘incredible’