Pundit says Arsenal are about to make ‘one of the smartest signings’ of the summer

Pundit Jan Age Fjortoft now believes that Arsenal will make one of the best signings of the summer in Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.

Fjortoft was speaking on ESPN FC about the 24-year-old attacker.

Arsenal look to be closing in on their first signing of the season.

After a brilliant campaign last year, manager Mikel Arteta wants to build on that success and challenge at the top of the table once again.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz to improve their midfield and attacking options.

Negotiations are ongoing with West Ham over the England international, with two bids already turned down.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A deal that appears to be going more smoothly for Arsenal is their pursuit of Kai Havertz.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Havertz will join Arsenal soon and Jan Age Fjortoft thinks it’s a brilliant piece of business.

Although his time at Stamford Bridge hasn’t gone to plan, Havertz still has plenty of potential.

It’s up to manager Mikel Arteta to figure out how to get the best out of the 24-year-old.

Fjortoft raves over Arsenal target Havertz

Asked about the German international, Fjortoft said: “Well first of all I think this could be one of the smartest signings of the whole transfer window.

“I think with great coaching he will take steps, this is one of my favourite players back in the Leverkusen days.

“Yes, he didn’t succeed as we all hoped at Chelsea, but there were different reasons for that.

“As we saw last season, everybody associated with Chelsea should forget that season.

“As for the transfer fee, how should we analyse that? He’s a top-notch international player, he’s playing for Germany, he’s seen as one of their biggest talents.

“If Arsenal took him now from Germany, everybody would say it’s a great, great signing.

“I think Arsenal fans have got to trust [Mikel] Arteta. He’s seen as part of their broader squad and the first team. I don’t think he’s taking him to put on the bench.

Photo by Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

“With Kai Havertz, they’ve got an eight, a 10, he can play as a striker. I think this is a very smart signing, it’s like signing two players.”

As Fjortoft said, Arsenal need to quickly work out where they’re going to play Havertz.

With Granit Xhaka likely to leave this summer, a role as Arsenal’s number eight is going to be available.

Rice could also fill that position, but he may end up sitting at the base of midfield instead.

Chelsea showed that Havertz isn’t a traditional centre-forward, although Gabriel Jesus tends to sit deeper which might suit him better.

His versatility is certainly a bonus, although Arteta would much prefer him to thrive in one position instead.