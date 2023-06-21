‘Here we go’: Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal will sign ‘sensational’ player now

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Chelsea star Kai Havertz this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the deal will be done soon.

Mikel Arteta’s men seem really active in this window so far. They have been linked with plenty of players, and reports have claimed they’ve officially tabled bids for a few of them as well.

Chelsea attacker Havertz is one of them, and Romano has claimed that it’s all but done.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says ‘here we go’ on Kai Havertz to Arsenal

It was a real shock when rumours emerged that Arsenal were interested in Kai Havertz.

The German is one of Chelsea’s most expensive players ever, but his performances for the Blues over the last three years have been really underwhelming.

Arsenal fans, as a result, couldn’t believe that Mikel Arteta was pushing to sign Havertz, but it looks like those rumours have been true from the very start.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter just a few moments ago to confirm that a deal has been struck between Arsenal and Chelsea for the transfer of Havertz.

He claims that the ‘sensational’ German will be an Arsenal player in the ‘next hours’.

Romano tweeted: “Kai Havertz, first Arsenal signing as deal will be completed in the next hours — here we go! £60m guaranteed fee; £5m add-ons; Long term deal agreed; Medical tests to be scheduled.

“Havertz will sign the contract this week, documents are being prepared.”

TBR View:

Havertz is a very interesting signing for Arsenal.

The ‘sensational‘ German has had his struggles in the Premier League over the years, but it’s clear to see that the talent is there. He’s still only 24 as well, which means he has time to fulfil the massive potential he once showed at Bayer Leverkusen.

A very versatile player, Havertz can play on the flanks, through the middle, as a number 10 and even as a box-to-box midfielder. Only Arteta knows where he’ll use him next season.

If it was up to us, we’d give him a go at Granit Xhaka’s position in the middle of the park.