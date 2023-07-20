PSG now also want to sign ‘incredible’ Newcastle strike target this summer

PSG are now very keen to sign Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

A report from L’Equipe shared that Ramos is one of the strikers Luis Enrique is currently interested in.

Paris Saint-Germain are unsurprisingly looking at some of the biggest names in world football right now.

They’ve been linked with Harry Kane, although that looks like an unlikely move at this point in the transfer window.

Dusan Vlahovic – who has also attracted interest from Chelsea – is another name on their list.

After Lionel Messi departed and with Kylian Mbappe’s future also in doubt, it’s no surprise they’re currently on the lookout.

PSG have also now been linked with Newcastle United target Goncalo Ramos.

The ‘incredible’ Portuguese forward is someone Eddie Howe’s side have considered this summer.

However, he’s likely to be too expensive for Newcastle given their Financial Fair Play restraints.

If PSG make a bid too, that will surely be the end of Newcastle’s chances.

PSG want Newcastle target Ramos

Portuguese outlet A Bola adds further details to the story that PSG want the 22-year-old.

They suggest that Ramos has a £104m release clause, but Benfica wouldn’t let him leave for anything under £69.2m.

Newcastle are closing in on their second senior signing of the summer right now.

After weeks of negotiations, it looks like Harvey Barnes is heading to St. James’ Park.

With Allan Saint-Maximin potentially on his way out, it’s a sensible transfer from Newcastle.

There are question marks over how much Eddie Howe will have to spend after Barnes joins from Leicester City.

His funds will need to be managed carefully and bringing in a centre-forward is unlikely to be a priority.

With Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak already available to Howe, he’s got two brilliant options.

Newcastle may look back and wonder if they should have made a move for Ramos if PSG do sign him this summer.

However, the squad looks in a good place right now heading into next season.