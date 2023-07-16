Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea won’t be signing ‘ridiculous’ £70m forward this summer

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Chelsea hold ‘no interest’ in signing Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The transfer insider has been speaking about Chelsea’s search for a new striker in his latest YouTube video.

The Blues have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for Vlahovic, with the Serbian looking set to leave Turin this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has already snapped up Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, but the Argentine is expected to add more firepower to his frontline.

Gazzetta dello Sport have already claimed this month that Chelsea are serious about snapping up Vlahovic this summer.

But Romano claims that Chelsea are not currently in talks with Juventus over a deal for the 23-year-old.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Vlahovic won’t be signing for Chelsea

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Romano seemed to rule out the possibility of Chelsea signing either Vlahovic or Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez this summer.

“What’s the plan for Vlahovic? Many rumours about Chelsea but I can say that Chelsea are not negotiating for Vlahovic, no interest,” he said.

“Someone on the board always appreciated him but there were never concrete negotiations. So, Vlahovic is not on Chelsea’s list and the same for Lautaro Martinez.

“We heard rumours about Martinez in the recent days and weeks, no. Lautaro is not in negotiations with Chelsea, he’s not going to Chelsea and Vlahovic is not going to Chelsea.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea are in desperate need of a new striker and look set to force Romelu Lukaku out the door over the coming weeks.

Of course, the Belgian’s proposed move to Inter Milan has collapsed due to him holding talks with Juventus.

Chelsea fans may have been hoping to see Lukaku move to Turin, with Vlahovic coming the other way. But it would appear that he’s simply not on their radar at this stage.

Vlahovic has proven himself to be a lethal goalscorer in Italy, having netted 61 times in 140 Serie A appearances.

He’s been labelled as a ‘ridiculous’ talent by former Manchester City star Micah Richards and has been long linked with a move to England.

Reports have suggested that Chelsea were preparing a £70 million bid to sign him. But if Romano is to be believed, he won’t be moving to Stamford Bridge this summer.