Report: Newcastle interested in signing ‘incredible’ £103m forward

The latest reports suggest Newcastle United are plotting a potential move for Portuguese international Goncalo Ramos.

Newcastle are looking to make some big moves this transfer window due to the club competing in the Champions League next season.

According to FootballTransfers, Ramos is an option that the Magpies are looking at as they decide whether to weigh up a bid this summer. It is not clear whether the move will be made this window.

The report states that Ramos has a release clause of £103million. The Newcastle recruitment team apparently admire Ramos.

Newcastle interested in Ramos

The “incredible” forward is attracting a lot of interest. Fellow Premier League side Manchester United are reportedly one side very keen on signing him.

With him highly-rated an attracting interest, it feels like Newcastle would have to act very quickly if they want to sign him.

The issue for them is probably the fact that they have reportedly spent around £60million already this summer on Sandro Tonali.

With their owners wealthy, they can spend money, but FFP will not let them spend an unlimited amount.

The club currently has Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak at the club. The two forwards are very prolific and for the time being, they are key for the club.

With this in mind, it feels like Newcastle would be better off using their funds on other priorities. With more fixtures next season they need more quality.