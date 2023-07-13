What Harry Kane has now told PSG staff after they try to sign him from Tottenham

PSG made contact with the representatives of Harry Kane about a potential move, only for the Tottenham Hotspur striker to decide that he is not willing to join them.

That is according to a report from Sport Bild, which suggests that the 29-year-old has made it clear that he is not heading to Parc des Princes amid doubts over his Spurs future.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The speculation surrounding Harry Kane continues to rumble on. He has now entered the final year of his contract in North London. And bids appear to be coming in for the forward.

Kane rejects PSG after approach

As reported by ESPN, Bayern Munich have already made two offers for Kane. And a third bid could soon be on its way with the Bavarian giants believing that the England captain is keen to join.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

But Bayern are not the only side to have made a move.

Sport Bild is now reporting that PSG have asked Kane’s representatives whether he would be open to joining the Ligue 1 champions.

However, Kane has ruled out the possibility of working with Luis Enrique’s side. Bayern meanwhile, would be prepared to wait until next summer if they are unable to agree a fee in this window.

The fact that PSG have seemingly not made a bid for Kane arguably gives credence to the idea that Kane is open to joining Bayern.

There has been suggestions that Thomas Tuchel’s side would not be bidding if they did not believe that there is a chance of signing Kane this summer.

PSG have seemingly got word that Kane does not want to join. And thus, they do not appear to be making any offers.

Bayern meanwhile, are bidding for the ‘exceptional‘ striker. So perhaps the messages they have got back from the Kane camp are very different.