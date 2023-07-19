Newcastle agree fee with Leicester to sign Harvey Barnes

There is huge news from David Ornstein as the journalist has reported that Newcastle United are closing in on Harvey Barnes.

According to a report from The Athletic journalist, Newcastle United have apparently reached an agreement today with Leicester City to sign Harvey Barnes.

The deal for the 25 year-old winger is worth around £38m. Apparently, personal terms won’t be a problem.

Ornstein went on to say that it is ‘another key target of head coach Eddie Howe landed’.

Newcastle have already signed Sandro Tonali this summer transfer window.

Now the Magpies are adding another great option to their squad.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Newcastle sign Harvey Barnes

This is huge news for the Magpies and shows their intent for next season. Newcastle clearly mean business and do not want last season to be a one-off.

Barnes is a great attacking signing for the club. The player is versatile and he is also very prolific. The 25 year-old managed to score 13 Premier League goals last season.

Newcastle have been crying out for a proper goal-scoring left-winger and Barnes definitely fits the profile for what they needed.

More so, Barnes is also a home grown player. No doubt the Englishman will be buzzing to join the club as they are in the Champions League next season.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Alexander Isak is typically a striker but has been used on the wing and now he can be used in his more natural position.

Newcastle also have Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Anthony Gordon and these attacking options means that they have a lot of squad depth.

This is exactly what they need when they are competing in multiple competitions, including Europe, next season.