Paul Merson says clubs will soon be queuing up to sign 23-year-old Arsenal target

Paul Merson believes that clubs are soon going to be sniffing around Arsenal summer target Pedro Neto, insisting that the Wolves star is destined for big things.

Merson was speaking to Sportskeeda just days after the Portuguese scored a stunning goal to help Wolves draw with Luton last weekend.

Pedro Neto has made a big impact for Wolves so far this season. The 23-year-old has scored one goal and provided four assists in the Premier League. He is alongside Mo Salah and James Maddison for the most assists in the division. Matt Doherty recently told the Express and Star that the sky is the limit for Neto.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

His form may not come as a huge shock to Mikel Arteta. The Telegraph reported that Arsenal made an enquiry for Pedro Neto in the summer.

Paul Merson thinks clubs will be queuing up for Pedro Neto

Thankfully for Gary O’Neil’s side, the winger was not amongst those who departed Molineux in the most recent window. But Paul Merson has suggested that it is a matter of time before he is attracting serious attention from elsewhere.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

“Pedro Neto is starting the produce the end product that once eluded him – some of the biggest teams in world football are going to be queuing up for him next year,” he told Sportskeeda.

“If he keeps playing like this, he might even get a few offers to leave Wolves in January – he’s destined for big things.”

Arsenal may remain one to watch in January

Arsenal are looking set to be in the market for further attacking reinforcements in January. Reports from Football Transfers claimed that Edu had held talks with Ollie Watkins’ agents about a potential move for the Aston Villa star.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror has suggested that Arsenal want Ivan Toney once he returns from his current suspension.

Obviously, Neto is a different player to the pair. His arrival would probably not address Arsenal’s need for a new centre forward. But he is someone who can play in a number of attacking roles. And Mikel Arteta has proved on a few occasions that he will often see a player fitting in a position that few would have expected.

But as Merson suggests, the interest in Neto is only likely to increase ahead of the January transfer window if his current form continues over the next few months.