Arsenal made summer move for ‘sensational’ 23-year-old PL star who’s already got three assists

Arsenal made an enquiry for Pedro Neto during the summer transfer window having been long-term admirers of the Wolves star.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that a number of players within Gary O’Neil’s squad attracted attention while the window was open.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

It may be a surprise to some that Pedro Neto remains at Wolves after four years at Molineux. He has had injury issues in the past. But he has often been a standout performer for the club.

Arsenal made enquiry for Pedro Neto this summer

In fact, he has already started this campaign with three assists for Wolves, having set up both of their goals in their 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It seems that that performance may not have escaped the attention of Arsenal. The Telegraph reports that the Gunners are long-time admirers of the Portuguese.

In fact, the report suggests that Arsenal made an enquiry for Neto during the summer.

It is not entirely clear whether the Gunners decided to make any sort of bid, or whether Wolves were willing to entertain offers. But judging by the fact that the report mentions an enquiry, it would probably be safe to assume that Mikel Arteta’s side took their interest no further at this time.

Perhaps they will be keeping an eye on how he gets on this season. Jamie Redknapp previously suggested that he is a ‘sensational‘ talent. And based on how he has started this season, he could be ready to step up at Molineux.

Arsenal still need greater depth on that right flank where Bukayo Saka has been so good. So perhaps this may not be the last we hear of the Gunners and links with Neto.