‘Sky is the limit’: PL player left amazed by 23-year-old teammate after Arsenal enquiry this summer

Matt Doherty has suggested that the sky is the limit for reported Arsenal target Pedro Neto following his sensational strike for Wolves at the weekend.

Doherty was speaking, in comments reported by the Express and Star, as the Portuguese gave Gary O’Neil’s side the lead with a stunning solo goal against Luton.

Pedro Neto appears to be getting back to his very best after a terrible run of luck with injuries. His goal against the Hatters was his first of the campaign in the Premier League. Meanwhile, he has also provided four assists.

No player has set up more goals so far this season, with Mo Salah and James Maddison alongside Neto on four.

His form may not come as a surprise to Mikel Arteta. The Telegraph recently reported that Arsenal had made an enquiry for Neto in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners will certainly take encouragement from what Matt Doherty has now said about Neto, with the defender suggesting that his potential is limitless.

“Pedro has always had the ability, he was doing this two years ago, he’s just been unfortunate with injuries that have halted his progress,” he said, as reported by the Express and Star.

“He seems fit now and the sky is the limit for him. He’s been unfortunate with injuries but we’re starting to see the best of him again.

“He was injured for a couple of the years I was away, but he was doing this type of stuff when he was 19 years old.”

It would be no surprise to see Arsenal target further attacking reinforcements in the January window. Mikel Arteta’s side have made a bright start to the campaign. But they are definitely yet to reach their top gear. And there has been criticism of their attacking players, particularly after Sunday’s North London derby.

Neto is not a striker. So his arrival would not appease Arsenal fans in that sense. But there is absolutely no question that he is a brilliant player.

It is almost remarkable to think that he is still only 23 years of age. He still has loads of time to improve further – particularly if they can now enjoy some luck with injuries.