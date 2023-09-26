Arsenal have just started talks to sign Aston Villa star who Unai Emery thinks is ‘amazing’

Arsenal have now opened talks with the agent of Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins over a move in the January transfer window.

That’s according to Football Transfers, who has revealed that the Gunners, who are set to be on the market for a new striker, have now turned their attention to Watkins, who Unai Emery has hailed as ‘amazing‘.

Arsenal start talks to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa

Arsenal have an unexpected advantage in the race to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.

The striker is currently signed to Two Touch Agency, which is owned by Paolo Vernazza. For those who can’t remember who that is, he used to play for Arsenal and featured 12 times under the legendary Arsene Wenger back in the day.

The report claims Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar is in talks with Vernazza over a deal to sign Watkins, and although it is difficult in January, it has been revealed that it’s not impossible.

Watkins will enter the final 18 months of his contract at the end of this year, and the report says he has laid demand for a five-year contract with a wages exceeding £150,000 per week.

It’s unclear if Aston Villa would be willing to offer him what he wants, but we’re sure that’s not a big number at all for a club like Arsenal.

TBR View:

Ollie Watkins has had a fantastic start to the season under Unai Emery at Villa.

The Englishman has scored four goals and provided two assists in nine appearances in all competitions so far and recently even scored the winner against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

He is a fine player, but is he really an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard or even Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal? We don’t think so.

Arsenal are better off looking at some like Evan Ferguson or Victor Osimhen if they really want an upgrade in attack in January.