Arsenal are getting more and more keen to sign ‘extraordinary’ £60m player who loves their fans

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their interest in signing Brentford star Ivan Toney ahead of the January window.

That’s according to The Mirror, with the outlet claiming that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a proven goalscorer.

The Gunners are well-stocked in terms of forward options at the moment, with the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus in the squad.

But much has been made about Arsenal’s lack of cutting edge in the final third recently. Indeed, Jesus and Nketiah have just three goals between them in the Premier League so far this season.

And it seems Arsenal could ramp up their efforts to sign an out-and-out number nine in Ivan Toney.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal to step up Toney interest

The Mirror reports that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Toney ahead of the January window.

It’s noted that Arteta is keen on a move for the Englishman to bolster Arsenal’s challenge for the title.

Of course, Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching FA gambling rules. But the striker is set to return to action in January and the Bees want at least £60 million to sanction a deal.

And Arteta is keen to bring in a proven goalscorer as well as a player to provide more of a physical presence up front.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Toney bagged 20 goals in the Premier League last season and has proven to be a capable goalscorer for Brentford.

The ‘extraordinary’ forward would be a brilliant option for Arsenal given his tack record in front of goal. But he’s also brilliant at linking up play and bringing his teammates into the game.

Moreover, Toney recently admitted that while he’s a Liverpool fan, he admires Arsenal and their supporters.

“Yeah, Liverpool fan,” he told The Diary of a CEO last month.

“I have been a Liverpool fan my whole life, but from young I have liked Arsenal.

“I like watching Arsenal and how they play and kind of how passionate the fans are. But, yeah, Liverpool fan – Liverpool boy at heart.”

Arteta has proven to be a ruthless operator in the transfer market of late having replaced one of his key players Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya.

If Arsenal do have ambitions to win the league, they may have to add more firepower to their attack and Toney certainly fits the bill.