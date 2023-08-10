Pape Sarr shares what Cristian Stellini was telling him he needed to improve a lot

Pape Matar Sarr has been speaking about the work he did with Cristian Stellini while he was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur.

In an interview with The Athletic, Sarr addressed a number of topics ahead of the start of the Premier League.

The Senegalese international talked about his relationship with Yves Bissouma and made a bold prediction ahead of Tottenham’s league campaign starting.

Ange Postecoglou has made a point of giving as many players as possible a chance to impress this summer.

Unlike Antonio Conte, who quickly cast aside several players, the Australian cast an eye across the whole of Tottenham’s growing first-team squad.

It’s allowed players such as Giovani Lo Celso to have a real shot of being involved this season.

Pape Matar Sarr is one player who will be hoping to have a breakthrough campaign at Spurs this year.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Sarr will be hoping that the work he did with Cristian Stellini gives him a real chance of playing significant minutes for Tottenham.

He’s already impressed Postecoglou and was handed a start against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

Sarr shares what Stellini was telling him in Tottenham training

Asked about his relationship with Stellini, Sarr said: “He [Cristian Stellini] would regularly ask me to work with him on my positioning, because it facilitated that element of control, and the relation between your physical movement of your body and your positioning on the pitch and how you move and react.

“So it was very helpful to me and I rectified a few errors I was committing. It was a big step forward.”

Sarr appears to have already benefitted from Stellini’s advice during his fleeting appearances for Tottenham.

After having to wait 18 months to make his Spurs debut, Sarr will hope he can kick on this year.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham have enough midfield options that Sarr could be allowed to leave on loan should Postecoglou decide he wants to use other players this season.

The signs so far have suggested that’s unlikely to be the case though.

The Senegalese international could end up being the perfect partner for James Maddison and Yves Bissouma in the centre of the pitch.