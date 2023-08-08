Tottenham Hotspur youngster Pape Matar Sarr could breakthrough into Ange Postecoglou’s team this season.

Journalist George Sessions has been speaking about Postecoglou’s midfield options on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

In just a few days, Ange Postecoglou will take charge of his first Premier League match.

He currently has more than 30 first-team players to choose from across the squad.

It’s not an ideal scenario, especially with no European football to look forward to this season.

Plenty of players have been linked with exits, but there’s been very little outgoing movement thus far.

Even Hugo Lloris, who didn’t travel on Tottenham’s pre-season tour as he sought an exit from the club is still a Spurs player.

One young player who could benefit when various players do eventually move on is Pape Matar Sarr.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Sarr is expected to have a breakthrough season at Tottenham as his style of play should suit Postecoglou’s tactics perfectly.

However, right now several senior players might be above Sarr in the pecking order, although potentially not for long.

Sarr could have breakthrough season at Tottenham

Speaking about the 20-year-old, Sessions said: “But [Pape Matar] Sarr has done his chances of being a regular this season no harm this summer.

“And I think we all saw glimpses last season, especially the AC Milan away match where he was very, very impressive and then it was a surprise he didn’t play a lot after that.

“But there’s a hugely talented player there and I think he’s only 21 [20], he’s had the experience of the World Cup last season.

“I feel like he’s someone we’re going to see [a lot of]. Perhaps he won’t start the season in the team but it wouldn’t completely surprise me if by the end of the season, he’s become a regular.

“His kind of attributes and he’s obviously not scoring a lot at the moment, he’s really got an eye for those long-range shots.

“And I think that the more confidence he gets and the more he works for that, he could potentially be a really exciting player.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

A breakthrough season for Sarr would be very popular among Tottenham fans given his vast potential.

Alongside James Maddison, he could be the perfect foil for the England international.

Oliver Skipp has hailed his young midfield partner this summer and he started Sunday’s match against Shakhtar.

It will be interesting to see if he’s given the nod on Sunday when they travel to face Brentford.